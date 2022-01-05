While shareholders of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) are in the black over 1 year, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. For example, the Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 12% trails the market return. We'll need to follow Warner Music Group for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

In light of the stock dropping 4.9% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Warner Music Group went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

We doubt the modest 1.5% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. We think that the revenue growth of 19% could have some investors interested. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:WMG Earnings and Revenue Growth January 5th 2022

Warner Music Group is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Warner Music Group in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that Warner Music Group are up 13% over the year (even including dividends). While it's always nice to make a profit on the stock market, we do note that the TSR was no better than the broader market return of about 22%. The stock trailed the market by 13% in that time, testament to the power of passive investing. But a weak quarter certainly doesn't diminish the longer-term achievements of the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Warner Music Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Warner Music Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

