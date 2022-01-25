While shareholders of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) are in the black over 1 year, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) share price down 27% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 51%.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Given that SiTime only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last year SiTime saw its revenue grow by 76%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. The solid 51% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at SiTime. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:SITM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 25th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on SiTime

A Different Perspective

SiTime shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 51% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price is down 14% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that SiTime is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

SiTime is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

