While shareholders of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

It hasn't been the best quarter for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 21% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. In fact, the share price is 258% higher today. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 77% drop, in the last year.

Although Shopify has shed US$4.0b from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

We don't think that Shopify's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

For the last half decade, Shopify can boast revenue growth at a rate of 45% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 29% per year, compound, during the period. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. Shopify seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:SHOP Earnings and Revenue Growth July 28th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Shopify

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 14% in the twelve months, Shopify shareholders did even worse, losing 77%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 29%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Shopify is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

