While shareholders of Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) are in the red over the last year, underlying earnings have actually grown

It's nice to see the Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) share price up 13% in a week. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 40% in one year, under-performing the market.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$868m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Playtika Holding saw its earnings per share increase strongly. While the business is unlikely to sustain such a high growth rate for long, it's great to see. So we are surprised the share price is down. So it's worth taking a look at some other metrics.

Playtika Holding's revenue is actually up 9.7% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:PLTK Earnings and Revenue Growth January 17th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Playtika Holding will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 15% in the last year, Playtika Holding shareholders might be miffed that they lost 40%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 34%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Playtika Holding you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

