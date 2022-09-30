While shareholders of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) are in the black over 3 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 23% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. In three years the stock price has launched 148% higher: a great result. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, New Fortress Energy moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:NFE Earnings Per Share Growth September 30th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how New Fortress Energy has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at New Fortress Energy's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for New Fortress Energy the TSR over the last 3 years was 154%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that New Fortress Energy rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 62% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That gain actually surpasses the 36% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting New Fortress Energy on your watchlist. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with New Fortress Energy (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

