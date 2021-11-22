While shareholders of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) are in the black over 3 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. For example, the Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) share price return of 77% over three years lags the market return in the same period. Looking at more recent returns, the stock is up 12% in a year.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 3.1%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

Maxar Technologies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Maxar Technologies actually saw its revenue drop by 1.8% per year over three years. The modest share price gain of 21% per year suggests holders are sanguine about the falling revenue. Profit focussed investors would generally avoid a company with falling revenue and zero profits, since it's hard to imagine when profit might come.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:MAXR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 22nd 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Maxar Technologies stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Maxar Technologies' TSR for the last 3 years was 82%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Maxar Technologies shareholders are up 12% for the year (even including dividends). But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 7% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Maxar Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Maxar Technologies has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

