While shareholders of Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) are in the red over the last year, underlying earnings have actually grown

This week we saw the Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) share price climb by 12%. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 58% in that time. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

On a more encouraging note the company has added CN¥1.8b to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the Lufax Holding share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Lufax Holding managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:LU Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2021

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 31% in the last year, Lufax Holding shareholders might be miffed that they lost 58%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 11%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Lufax Holding is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are potentially serious...

