While shareholders of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 180% in five years. Then again, the 8.4% share price decline hasn't been so fun for shareholders. We note that the broader market is down 5.9% in the last month, and this may have impacted Lantheus Holdings' share price.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Lantheus Holdings actually saw its EPS drop 36% per year.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

In contrast revenue growth of 3.4% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Lantheus Holdings is growing, a real positive. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Lantheus Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 93% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 23% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. You could get a better understanding of Lantheus Holdings' growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

