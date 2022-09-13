While shareholders of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) are in the red over the last year, underlying earnings have actually grown

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) share price slid 33% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 13%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 21% over three years. On the other hand the share price has bounced 7.1% over the last week. The buoyant market could have helped drive the share price pop, since stocks are up 5.0% in the same period.

While the stock has risen 7.1% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Fortune Brands Home & Security share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 7.2%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Given the yield is quite low, at 1.7%, we doubt the dividend can shed much light on the share price. Fortune Brands Home & Security's revenue is actually up 14% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:FBHS Earnings and Revenue Growth September 13th 2022

Fortune Brands Home & Security is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Fortune Brands Home & Security in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 13% in the twelve months, Fortune Brands Home & Security shareholders did even worse, losing 32% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.6% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Fortune Brands Home & Security (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

