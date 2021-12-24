While shareholders of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) are in the red over the last year, underlying earnings have actually grown

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And unfortunately for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price has slid 51% in that time. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 22% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 13% in the last 90 days.

The recent uptick of 7.0% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Emergent BioSolutions share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 33%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Emergent BioSolutions' revenue is actually up 24% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:EBS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 24th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Emergent BioSolutions will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 21% in the last year, Emergent BioSolutions shareholders lost 51%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Emergent BioSolutions (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

