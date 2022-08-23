While shareholders of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) are in the black over 3 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

It's been a soft week for Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) shares, which are down 15%. But that doesn't undermine the rather lovely longer-term return, if you measure over the last three years. In fact, the share price is up a full 150% compared to three years ago. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

Although Eastman Kodak has shed US$84m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Eastman Kodak moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:KODK Earnings Per Share Growth August 23rd 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Eastman Kodak's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Eastman Kodak shareholders are down 17% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 12%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Eastman Kodak better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Eastman Kodak has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Eastman Kodak is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

