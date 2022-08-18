While shareholders of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last quarter. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 901% in that time. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 70% decline over the last twelve months. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Although CareDx has shed US$191m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Given that CareDx didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years CareDx saw its revenue grow at 39% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 59%(per year) over the same period. Despite the strong run, top performers like CareDx have been known to go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGM:CDNA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 18th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for CareDx in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 7.6% in the twelve months, CareDx shareholders did even worse, losing 70%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 59% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CareDx better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that CareDx is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

