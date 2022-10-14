While shareholders of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. For example, the Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) share price is up a whopping 335% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. In more good news, the share price has risen 13% in thirty days.

Although Agilysys has shed US$90m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Given that Agilysys only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last 5 years Agilysys saw its revenue grow at 4.6% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering the bottom line. So shareholders should be pretty elated with the 34% increase per year, in that time. We'll tip our hats to that, any day, but the top-line growth isn't particularly impressive when you compare it to other pre-profit companies. It's not immediately obvious to us why the market has been so enthusiastic about the stock, but a more detailed look at revenue and profit trends might reveal why shareholders are optimistic.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Agilysys will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Agilysys returned a loss of 1.7% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 22%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 34%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Agilysys better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Agilysys has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

