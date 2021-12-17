While Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) shareholders have made 35% in 1 year, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 13% this week

The Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) share price is down a rather concerning 38% in the last month. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 35%.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Given that Porch Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, Porch Group's revenue grew by 121%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. While the share price gain of 35% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Porch Group in some detail. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:PRCH Earnings and Revenue Growth December 17th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Porch Group boasts a total shareholder return of 35% for the last year. We regret to report that the share price is down 17% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Porch Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Porch Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

