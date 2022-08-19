While New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) shareholders have made 34% in 5 years, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 5.0% this week

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) share price is up 34% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Unfortunately the share price is down 13% in the last year.

Although New Relic has shed US$229m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Because New Relic made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, New Relic can boast revenue growth at a rate of 19% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. While long-term shareholders have made money, the 6% per year gain over five years fall short of the market return. That's surprising given the strong revenue growth. Arguably this falls in a potential sweet spot - modest share price gains but good top line growth over the long term justifies investigation, in our book.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:NEWR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 19th 2022

New Relic is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for New Relic in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 7.1% in the twelve months, New Relic shareholders did even worse, losing 13%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for New Relic that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like New Relic better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

