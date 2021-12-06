While Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shareholders have made 113% in 3 years, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 6.9% this week

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 17% in the last month. But in three years the returns have been great. In fact, the share price is up a full 113% compared to three years ago. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Merus wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Merus has grown its revenue at 0.5% annually. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. In comparison, the share price rise of 29% per year over the last three years is pretty impressive. We'd need to take a closer look at the revenue and profit trends to see whether the improvements might justify that sort of increase. It may be that the market is pretty optimistic about Merus if you look to the bottom line.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:MRUS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 6th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Merus shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 45% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Merus has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

