While institutions own 25% of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 55% ownership

A look at the shareholders of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 55% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 25% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Oak Valley Bancorp. NasdaqCM:OVLY Ownership Breakdown September 9th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Oak Valley Bancorp?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Oak Valley Bancorp. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Oak Valley Bancorp's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NasdaqCM:OVLY Earnings and Revenue Growth September 9th 2022

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Oak Valley Bancorp. Siena Capital Partners GP, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 4.4% of shares outstanding. With 3.6% and 3.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Christopher Courtney is the owner of 2.6% of the company's shares.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Oak Valley Bancorp

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Oak Valley Bancorp. Insiders have a US$28m stake in this US$149m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 55% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Oak Valley Bancorp .

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

