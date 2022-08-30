While individual investors own 16% of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS), private companies are its largest shareholders with 57% ownership

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 57% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 16% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Pioneer Bancorp, beginning with the chart below. NasdaqCM:PBFS Ownership Breakdown August 30th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pioneer Bancorp?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Pioneer Bancorp. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Pioneer Bancorp's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NasdaqCM:PBFS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 30th 2022

It looks like hedge funds own 7.5% of Pioneer Bancorp shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is Pioneer Bancorp MHC, with ownership of 57%. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.5% and 5.8% of the stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Pioneer Bancorp

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$11m worth of the US$236m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 16% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Pioneer Bancorp. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 57%, of the Pioneer Bancorp stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Pioneer Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Pioneer Bancorp (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

