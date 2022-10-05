While individual investors own 12% of Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN), public companies are its largest shareholders with 59% ownership

Every investor in Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that public companies own the lion's share in the company with 59% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 12% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Thorne HealthTech. NasdaqGS:THRN Ownership Breakdown October 5th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Thorne HealthTech?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Thorne HealthTech already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Thorne HealthTech's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NasdaqGS:THRN Earnings and Revenue Growth October 5th 2022

Thorne HealthTech is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is the largest shareholder with 30% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 30% and 10%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Paul Jacobson is the owner of 6.5% of the company's shares.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 59% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Thorne HealthTech

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Thorne HealthTech, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$19m worth of the US$264m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 12% stake in Thorne HealthTech. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 10%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 59% of the Thorne HealthTech shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

Many find it useful to take an in depth look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

