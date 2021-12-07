While Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) shareholders have made 103% in 3 years, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 15% this week

The last three months have been tough on Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 33%. But that doesn't undermine the rather lovely longer-term return, if you measure over the last three years. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 103% in that time. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Guardant Health isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years Guardant Health has grown its revenue at 42% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 27% per year, a solid pop by our standards. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say Guardant Health is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:GH Earnings and Revenue Growth December 7th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling Guardant Health stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Guardant Health shareholders took a loss of 29%. In contrast the market gained about 19%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Investors are up over three years, booking 27% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Guardant Health you should be aware of.

Guardant Health is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

