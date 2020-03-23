Which Will Influence Stocks More This Week: Congress or The Fed?

At times like this in the stock market, when volatility is king and huge swings are only a few keystrokes away, a weekend feels like an awfully long time. A lot has happened since the market’s close on Friday, but there have been two things of particular significance to stocks. Firstly, the Senate bill to give fiscal relief, offsetting the massive impact of the shutdown in response to the coronavirus, failed to pass. Then, this morning, the Fed announced a new package of monetary measures and said they would make asset purchases "in the amounts needed" to support markets and the economy.

Stock futures were down significantly after Congress failed to do its job, then bounced back to positive when the Fed made their announcement. That bounce, however, didn’t last long. Those moves are perfectly logical, but the relative size and duration of them gives us an indication of the importance that traders ascribe to each piece of news, and the degree to which each was expected. That has implications for what to expect from here.

The news from Congress caused the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract (ES) shown above to drop around thirty points from Friday night’s close. All of that and more was regained as the contract jumped eighty points or so on the Fed’s announcement, before a rapid return to the earlier levels.

That would suggest that the Fed’s actions are regarded as less influential than those of Congress, but there is another likely explanation. Sadly for Congress, it is probably largely because traders, like most people, have very low expectations when it comes to politicians.

Even as a massive economic shock looms, it seems, the partisan squabbling is expected to take precedence over the interests of Americans, and nobody is particularly surprised.

Republicans feel that a big chunk of any aid given should go to businesses, including large corporations whose share buybacks, massive executive compensation and other actions have left their companies much more vulnerable to a shock than they otherwise would have been.

Democrats, on the other hand, see that as rewarding irresponsibility and encouraging future bad behavior. They believe that the primary target of short-term aid should be individuals, even though that aid will be of little long-term use to someone who loses their job for good when their employer goes under.

Both are right in some ways but being "right" isn’t the point here. The fact is that any aid package passed will be imperfect. There will be those who abuse any relief program and some bad actors, both corporate and individual, will benefit. This, however, is not a time to let perfect be the enemy of good. There will be plenty of time to make policies to address that in the future. For now, the priority should be to pass something.

The Fed seems to understand this. There are risks to offering an open-ended pledge of support and to using the Fed’s capacity to "print" an infinite amount of money to combat the problem, but they seem to understand that even so, making a statement and doing something right now is important.

Hopefully, Congress will get that message and there is a good chance they will. So far, it seems that Senate Democrats, by refusing to pass the mainly Republican-authored Senate bill this weekend, are losing the political battle for public opinion. No matter how sincere their concerns, and no matter how it may stick in their craw to give Federal money to the already rich, and what they perceive as irresponsible businesses and individuals, holding up support going to those that they are trying to help isn’t a good look.

One assumes that realization will dawn on them this week and that something will be passed quite quickly. If that is the case, then there is still a chance that the market, despite what looks like being a bad week for headlines about the spread of the virus, may stabilize to some extent over the next few days.

A couple of words of warning, though. Firstly, that conclusion rests on an assumption that politicians will worry less about partisanship than the common good, and that is always a dangerous one to make. Democrats may dig their heels in anyway given their big majority in the House. Republicans, seeing public opinion in their favor, may try to squeeze Democrats even harder and include measures that simply will not pass.

Secondly, even if they do reach an agreement, don’t make any hasty investing decisions. The key to navigating markets like these is to keep as much flexibility as you can. This may be a level to deploy a little cash if you have some, but patience is still a virtue and until there is some real progress on containment, markets will stay volatile.

