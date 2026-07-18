Which Vanguard Global ETF Is the Better Buy in 2026: VT or VXUS?

Key Points

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF includes United States exposure while Vanguard Total International Stock ETF focuses entirely on non-U.S. markets

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF offers a slightly higher dividend yield and a marginally lower expense ratio

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has historically demonstrated a lower maximum drawdown over the past five years

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Investors choosing between Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEMKT:VT) and Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) must decide between holding a single-fund global portfolio or using a targeted tool to isolate international exposure.

While both funds offer extensive diversification, VT spans theglobal marketby including companies from both the United States and abroad. In contrast, VXUS tracks an index that excludes American firms, making it a common choice for investors who want to avoid overlapping with their existing domestic stock holdings. Both funds prioritize broad equity coverage at extremely low costs.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VXUS VT Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Share price $84.06 (as of 2026-07-16) $156.13 (as of 2026-07-16) Expense ratio 0.05% 0.06% 1-yr return (as of July 16, 2026) 25.30% 22.80% Dividend yield 2.60% 1.60% Beta 0.77 0.92 AUM $651.0 billion $97.0 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The expense ratio difference is a negligible 0.01 percentage points, which translates to just $0.10 for every $1,000 invested annually. However, income seekers will notice that the international-only fund currently provides a more significant yield, as foreign markets often prioritize dividend distributions more than the growth-heavy U.S. technology sector.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VXUS VT Max drawdown (5 yr) (29.40%) (26.40%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,517 $1,675

What's inside

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF — VT — holds 10,024 stocks across global markets. It allocates 31% to technology, 16% to financial services, and 12% to industrials. Largest positions include Nvidia Crp (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 4.00%, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 3.6%, and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 2.4%. It was launched in 2008. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has paid $2.48 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$156.13 share price works out to a 1.60% yield.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF — VXUS — holds 8,738 stocks excluding U.S. equities. It allocates 23% to technology, 22% to financial services, and 15% to industrials. Top holdings include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing at 4.3%, Samsung Electronics at 2.3%, and SK Hynix at 2.2%. It was launched in 2011. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has paid $2.19 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$84.06 share price works out to a 2.60% yield.

Which fund is the better buy?

These are both good funds from a respected fund operator with rock-bottom expenses. One key difference is in their strategy; one includes U.S. equities while the other does not.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF — VXUS — is 82% in developed-world stocks. Its top country-level holdings are Japan (15%), Taiwan (9%), and Canada (8%). The balance of the fund is almost all in emerging market stocks.

If you’re looking for a one-stop shop fund to invest in, then VT, the total world stock market ETF, is the better bet. This fund includes exposure to the U.S. stock markets. Given that the U.S. is the world’s largest equity market, the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF allocates 62% of its portfolio to U.S. stocks. Nearly 32% of its portfolio is in developed world markets outside the U.S., and the balance is in emerging markets.

The primary differentiator is performance. Here, the total world stock market index beats VXUS in the longer time frames, thanks to its inclusion of U.S. stocks. VT has returned 19.7%, 10.9% 12.8% in the 3-, 5-, and 10-year time frames, roughly 1-, 2-, and 3-percentage points better than VXUS in the respective periods.

VXUS, though, is benefitting more from the outperformance of non-U.S. equities in recent times, posting a year-to-date and one-year returns superior to VT.

Each of these funds is a one-stop shop for global equity exposure. Given the long-term outperformance of the total world ETF, VT is the choice to buy in 2026.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.