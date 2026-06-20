Which Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Is Better: Vanguard or iShares?

Key Points

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF provide nearly identical low-cost access to the broad American equity market

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF manages a significantly larger asset base with over $2.3 trillion in assets under management

Both funds have delivered nearly identical total returns over the trailing five years while maintaining matching risk profiles

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF ›

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI) and the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:ITOT) are nearly indistinguishable in cost and performance, though the Vanguard fund manages a vastly larger asset base.

Investors looking for a single fund to capture the entire American equity market often find themselves choosing between these two industry giants. These exchange-traded funds (ETFs) allow investors to own a piece of nearly every publicly traded company in the United States, providing a diversified foundation for any long-term portfolio without the need to pick individual stocks or manage complex rebalancing strategies manually while maintaining high liquidity for easy trading.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric ITOT VTI Issuer iShares Vanguard Expense ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of June 19, 2026) 27.23% 27.29% Dividend yield 1.00% 1.00% Beta 1.01 1.01 AUM $92.3 billion $2.3 trillion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Cost is a neutral factor in this matchup as both funds carry an exceptionally low 0.03% expense ratio. This ranks among the most affordable options in the industry. Dividend payouts are also closely matched, with both funds offering a 1% yield to shareholders as of June 17, 2026.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric ITOT VTI Max drawdown (5 yr) (25.40%) (25.40%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,812 $1,810

What's inside

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF provides broad exposure across the entire U.S. market with 3,484 holdings. Its largest positions include Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 6.71%, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 6.30%, and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 4.60%. The portfolio tilts toward technology at 37%, financial services at 11.3%, and communication services at 9.8%. This fund, which launched in 2001, has paid $3.77 per share over the trailing 12 months. It follows a passive strategy and maintains full investment in its assets to closely track its benchmark index, the CSRP U.S. Total Market Index.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF tracks a different comprehensive benchmark, the S&P Total Market Index. Top holdings of its 2,490-stock portfolio include Nvidia Corp at 7%, Apple at 6.3%, and Microsoft at 4.6%. Sector weightings are led by technology at 37.2%, financial services at 11.4%, and consumer cyclical at 9.8%. The iShares fund launched in 2004 and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $1.65 per share.

Which fund is the better buy?

For two funds seeking to represent the same thing — the totality of the U.S. stock market — the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF do have notable differences.

The first difference is that the Vanguard fund, VTI, has nearly 1,000 more stocks in its portfolio than the iShares offering, ITOT, yet both have essentially identical performance, no matter what time frame you consider. That speaks more to the power of market-cap weighting, which significantly reduces the influence of the smallest companies, than to the funds themselves.

The second difference is the actual price, since VTI trades at a higher price than ITOT. But that probably only matters to those with limited investment capital who can’t buy fractional shares. Most people don’t face those constraints.

On a valuation basis, the Vanguard fund is currently slightly cheaper, with a forward P/E of 26.35 compared to ITOT’s 26.41. The latter’s higher ratio is likely a function of its holding fewer, higher-market-cap stocks that tend to trade at higher P/E multiples than the smallest ~1,000 stocks in VTI.

The Vanguard fund is better of the two because it is closer to fulfilling its intended task — to reflect the totality of the U.S. stock market. But as a practical matter, both funds have shown they deliver nearly identical performance and yields at the same cost. Your choice should probably be guided by whether you have easier access to one of the funds in a company-sponsored plan, like a 401(k).

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $417,305!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,293,148!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 936% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 20, 2026.

Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.