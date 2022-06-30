Which “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Face the Most Upside?

As the painful first half of 2022 ends, many income investors are hoping for some sort of relief. Many dividend stocks have seen their yields creep subtly higher in recent months as their share prices slowly trended lower.

For income investors, the current environment has been quite hostile to dip-buyers.

We've suffered quite a few short-lived bear market bounces this year. Many more are sure to follow.

Though the likelihood of a V-shaped recovery is diminishing with every swift move lower, there are still plenty of oversold stocks out there overdue for a relief bounce.

In this piece, we'll use the TipRanks Comparison Tool to evaluate three dividend stocks that Wall Street still views as "Strong Buys."

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom stock is a designer and developer of semis and associated software. The chip stock plunge has been brutal to the $198 billion firms, which is now off 28% from its 2021 highs.

The company recently agreed to acquire virtualization software company VMWare, in a deal worth $61 billion. Such a deal bolsters Broadcom's software presence, and given the timing of the deal (after a sizable decline in tech stocks), there's a good chance that Broadcom walked away with a bargain. Add potential synergies into the equation, and the VMWare deal is one that should be applauded by investors.

Despite Broadcom's diversification into software via M&A, the company is still subject to the ups and downs of the semi space. Though chip demand remains incredibly robust to date, there's no telling what a severe recession could entail for the chip maker.

On the one hand, networking chip demand seems to be on the uptrend, thanks partly to the resilience of the enterprise, who's still more than willing to invest in the digital transformation trend. On the other hand, it's difficult to gauge where demand will be at year-end if further evidence of an economic slowdown materializes.

If demand diminishes rapidly, any supply-chain ramp-up in response to the semi shortage could lead to discounting down the road. Over many quarters, chip demand has been high, but supply is constrained. Once supply is back in order, there's no telling where demand will be. For Broadcom, that's a major near-term risk.

In any case, I'm a fan of Broadcom's latest acquisition. It demonstrates that management is disciplined regarding prices they'll pay. At writing, AVGO stock trades at 6.7 times sales and 24.3 times trailing earnings. With a 3.34% dividend yield, Broadcom seems like a great value.

Wall Street agrees, with the average Broadcom price target of $700.58, implying 42.86% upside.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell is an oil supermajor that finally slipped into a correction after running with the energy bulls for over a year. Shell is a British firm with a simplified share structure, and a juicy 3.7% dividend yield following the latest pullback.

As oil prices creep higher again, it's tough to count out the energy giant as it looks to make the most of its oil and gas windfall. Over the long run, Shell is ready to transition into renewables, with an energy-as-a-service model that reacts accordingly to the times.

Indeed, renewables are the future, and Shell wants to be relevant in such a future. In the meantime, it's all about the upstream and marketing segments, which are still heavily influenced by the price of oil. As upstream slowly winds down production over the years, Shell may not be the go-to play to play a "higher for longer" type of environment.

In any case, the LNG (liquefied natural gas) business is an excellent transitionary energy that can help Shell slowly reduce its carbon emissions over the decades. With a low 0.7 beta and a modest 9.4 times trailing earnings multiple, Shell is a great stock to hedge your bets.

Wall Street is a huge fan, with the average Shell price target of $68.43, implying 30.1% upside.

Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro is a toy company that's slid around 33% from its highs. The stock never regained its pre-pandemic highs. Now that we're talking about a recession, the stock has been downtrending again. While it's unlikely that Hasbro will revisit those 2020 lows, it seems like a consumer recession could weigh heavily on holiday demand. For such a seasonal stock, recent macro headwinds are not encouraging.

Still, analysts are upbeat, with a "Strong Buy" rating. The stock is holding its own rather well through the recent wave of supply-chain disruptions. Just because the supply side is on the right track does not mean demand will remain robust going into year-end. Further, a continuation of COVID headwinds could also weigh heavily.

Though digital games and other technologies could steer spending away from toys, I do think there's no reason why physical toys and games can't co-exist. They have for years, after all.

For now, the retail stalwart is a low-cost income play. At writing, the stock trades at 1.8 times sales and 28.2 times trailing earnings, with a 3.34% dividend yield.

Turning to Wall Street, analysts are bullish, with the average Hasbro price target of $109, implying 29.93% upside.

Conclusion

Many analysts have been lowering the bar on price targets and ratings on stocks of late. The following three names have retained their "Strong Buy" status and are great long-term plays for yield hunters.

Wall Street expects the most from Broadcom of the three names in this piece, with more than 40% in year-ahead upside.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.