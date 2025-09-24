Which Stocks In Your Portfolio Hit A New High Today?

(RTTNews) - "Successful investing takes time, discipline, and patience. No matter how great the talent or effort, some things just take time", said Warren Buffett.

The question now is - did you have the patience to hold on to stocks we highlighted and reap the gains?

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) touched a 52-week high of $87.19 today, as it continues to progress with its accelerated development plan for CD388, a non-vaccine preventive treatment for seasonal influenza. The company will be pursuing a Biologics License Application (BLA) approval based on a single Phase 3 study. Enrollment in the planned study is expected to begin by the end of September 2025 in the Northern Hemisphere, with continuation into the Southern Hemisphere by spring 2026, targeting 6,000 participants.

When we profiled CDTX on our site on Nov.21, 2024, it was trading at $18.98.

Maze Therapeutics Inc. (MAZE) is seeing strong momentum ever since the recent announcement of positive clinical results from the Phase 1 healthy volunteer study of MZE782, an oral small molecule targeting SLC6A19. This compound is being developed for patients with Phenylketonuria, an inherited metabolic disorder, and a first-in-class therapy for patients with chronic kidney disease. The company expects to advance MZE782 into Phase 2 studies in both PKU and CKD in 2026.

When the stock was featured on our site on May 28, 2025, it was trading at $11.21. MAZE hit a 52-week high of $27.09 today.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) is scheduled to report its third quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The company is a global full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. It has already raised its full-year 2025 guidance twice, reflecting strong operational momentum.

The stock was trading at $388 when it was featured on our site on August 15, 2024. MEDP recorded a 52-week high of $506.55 today.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) has made a remarkable turnaround, from the brink of Nasdaq delisting last year over non-compliance with the minimum bid price rule to hitting a 52-week high. The company plans to seek FDA approval for ALXN1840, a once-daily, oral medicine for the treatment of Wilson disease in early 2026. Pooled clinical data from 255 Wilson disease (WD) patients treated with ALXN1840 demonstrate sustained improvement over 6 years. Along with evidence of long-term safety, this analysis supports the potential of ALXN1840 as an effective treatment option for Wilson disease, according to a recent poster presentation at the American Neurological Association 2025 Annual Meeting.

MNPR was featured on our site on September 26, 2024, when it was trading at $5.44. The stock touched a 52-week high of $73.75 today.

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) hit a key milestone in the second quarter, further validating the successful implementation of its strategic vision. For the full year 2025, the company projects revenue between $85 million and $100 million, a substantial increase from $30.6 million reported in 2024. IM8 Health, a new health and wellness brand that was launched last November and which operates under the company's Consumer Health segment, is on track to achieve an unprecedented $100 million in annual recurring revenue within just its first year of operations.

PRE was featured on our site on May 20, 2025, when it was trading at $7.00. The stock touched a 52-week high of $13.80 today.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) is nearing a major milestone, as Icotrokinra, licensed to Johnson & Johnson, moves closer to approval for treating moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 and older. The regulatory application for the drug was submitted to both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for regulatory review in July of this year.

PTGX was featured on our site on January 6, 2025, when it was trading at $39.45. The stock touched a 52-week high of $66.70 today.

uniQure N.V. (QURE), a gene therapy company, today announced positive topline results from its pivotal Phase I/II study of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington's disease, sending the stock soaring over 200%. The company plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) in the first quarter of 2026, with a potential U.S. launch later that year, pending regulatory approval. Currently, there are no approved therapies that cure Huntington's disease, delay its onset, or slow its progression.

When QURE was featured on our site on August 21, 2025, it was trading at $15.25. The stock touched a 52-week high of $51.21 today.

Rezolute Inc. (RZLT), a late-stage rare disease company, surged to a 52-week high of $9.02 today as anticipation builds ahead of a key clinical milestone. The company remains on track to report topline results from its pivotal Phase III sunRIZE trial in December. This global, double-blind, placebo-controlled study is evaluating the efficacy and safety of its lead asset, Ersodetug, for the treatment of hypoglycemia in patients with congenital hyperinsulinism.

When we alerted readers to RZLT on April 1, 2024, it was trading at $2.68.

United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) hit a 52-week high of $442.01 today as anticipation builds ahead of data review from the successful TETON-2 pivotal study of nebulized Tyvaso in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which is due on September 28, 2025. The positive TETON-2 study results were reported earlier this month. The study met its primary efficacy endpoint, showing a significant improvement in absolute forced vital capacity (FVC) compared to placebo.

When we alerted readers to UTHR on April 22, 2024, it was trading at $238.20.

