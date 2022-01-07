Which Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Biotech Stocks To Know

Do You Have These Biotech Stocks On Your Watchlist For January 2022?

Biotech stocks have been one of the focal points of the stock market over the past two years. For obvious reasons, people and investors alike are always on the lookout for new developments against the coronavirus. However, the biotech sector is not only about vaccines and treatment for COVID-19. It is easy to overlook the fact that there are plenty of exciting developments in the biotech space almost every other day. Despite all our technological advancements, there is still significant room for growth in the health care industry. For instance, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) along with Optimvia announced a partnership yesterday to improve the manufacturing efficiency of biosynthetic heparin. The partnership could help create supply chain diversity considering that heparin is a life-saving drug that prevents blood clots.

Also, biotech companies are constantly pouring in investments to create new innovations. We saw Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) recently announced that they will develop an mRNA-based vaccine for viral infection shingles. In fact, this will be their third collaboration after the success of their COVID-19 vaccine based on the same technology. With that said, it is understandable that many investors are keeping tabs on the top biotech stocks. So, here is a list of the top names in the stock market today.

Best Biotech Stocks To Watch Right Now

Sanofi

First up, we have the French-based biotech company, Sanofi. Essentially, the company focuses on the research, development, and marketing of therapeutic solutions. It operates under three segments, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccine. The company has 21 research and development sites that work around the clock on clinical research and vaccines.

In December, Sanofi announced that it has agreed to acquire Amunix Pharmaceuticals. This is an immuno-oncology company that leverages its proprietary XTEN and Pro-XTEN™ platform to discover and develop transformative T-cell engagers and cytokine therapies for patients with cancer. Naturally, it will support Sanofi’s efforts to accelerate and expand its contributions to innovative medicines for oncology patients.

It is also evident that Sanofi is not one that easily rests on its laurels. Just today, it announced a groundbreaking research collaboration and license agreement with Exscientia. The partnership aims to develop up to 15 novel small molecule candidates across oncology and immunology. The company will leverage Exscientia’s end-to-end AI-driven platform that utilizes actual patient samples. Overall, it is not surprising to see investors eyeing SNY stock right now.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] Best Lithium Battery Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Know

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Following that, we will be looking at the commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, Alnylam. The company is a leading RNAi therapeutics company that focuses on four therapeutic areas. These include genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS) and ocular diseases. Some of its notable medicines are ONPATTRO® (patisiran) and GIVLAARI® (givosiran).

Yesterday, Alnylam announced a collaboration with Novartis (NYSE: NVS) to leverage the company’s proprietary siRNA technology to inhibit a target discovered at the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research. The partnership will potentially lead to the development of a treatment to promote the regrowth of functional liver cells. If successful, this will be an alternative to transplantation for patients living with liver failure.

After all, end-stage liver disease is a progressive illness that has a profound impact on a patient’s quality of life. It should not be taken lightly as it accounts for over one million deaths globally each year. For now, transplantation is the only treatment for the disease and this highlights the important need for an alternative. With that in mind, would you invest in the future of ALNY stock?

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Biohaven is a biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification and development of clinical-stage compounds. These compounds are designed to target orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. Impressively, BHVN stock has risen more than 50% over the past year.

Recently, the company announced preliminary net product revenue of NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the fourth quarter of 2021. The medication achieved preliminary net product revenue of approximately $190 million for the quarter. Safe to say, it has changed the treatment paradigm for migraine and has established itself as the market-leading novel migraine therapy in 2021. NURTEC ODT remains the number one prescribed medicine among all new oral migraine therapies with over 1,375,000 prescriptions since launch.

Besides that, Biohaven and Pfizer also announced that both parties have completed the collaboration transaction between the two companies. Under the agreement, Pfizer will have the rights of commercialization of NURTEC ODT out of the U.S. Meanwhile, Biohaven will continue to lead research and development globally and retain rights to the U.S. market. All in all, it is an important milestone to be expanding the impact of NURTEC ODT to people outside of the U.S. Given these exciting developments, would you consider BHVN stock a top biotech stock to watch?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] Top Stocks To Buy For 2022? 4 Work-From-Home Stocks In Focus

Akoya Biosciences

Last but not least, Akoya Biosciences makes the list. In detail, the company specializes in life sciences technology and provides spatial biology solutions. By leveraging its Co-Detection by indEXing (CODEX) and Phenoptics platforms, reagents, and software, it offers end-to-end solutions to perform tissue analysis and spatial phenotyping. So, researchers are able to visualize, analyze, quantify and phenotype cells in situ.

Earlier this week, the company entered a partnership with Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH), a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents. Together, both companies have a goal to develop the first single-cell, spatial multiomics workflow for comprehensive, unbiased analysis of tissue samples. By combining the PhenoCycler-Fusion workflow with the RNAScope HiPlex v2 assay by Bio-Techne, it will have the potential to accelerate scientific understanding of human health and complex diseases like cancer.

On top of that, Akoya also announced a collaboration with PathAI to advance the discovery and validation of novel predictive biomarkers for immunotherapies last month. The combined power of spatial phenotyping and high throughput data sets from Akoya and PathAI’s algorithms has the potential to accelerate the discovery of spatial phenotypic signatures in the tumor microenvironment. All things considered, would AKYA stock warrant a place on your watchlist?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.