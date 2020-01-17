Which Stocks are in the $1 Trillion Club?

The $1 Trillion Valuation Club is one of the most exclusive groups on Wall Street, and it just added its newest member: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL. Google’s parent company is now the fourth publicly traded company worth $1 trillion.

iPhone maker Apple AAPL became the first public company to pass the $1 trillion mark back in August 2018. E-commerce giant Amazon AMZN was the second, but has since dropped below the trillion dollar level.

Other current members include Microsoft MSFT and Saudi state oil giant Aramco, which recently went public; shares trade on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul stock exchange. Social media behemoth Facebook FB could become the next trillion-dollar public company; its current valuation sits at roughly $630 billion

