Which States Have the Most and Least Expensive Walmart Groceries?

June 28, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

June 28, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Walmart is known for offering competitive prices on groceries, but how much you'll pay varies widely depending on where you live.

CashNetUSA created a 12-item grocery list and found the total price for the list in every state based on the costs of Walmart's own brand products in each state's biggest city. In the state with the most expensive Walmart groceries, shoppers pay 26.2% more than the average American Walmart shopper, and in the state with the cheapest Walmart groceries, shoppers pay 7.7% less than the national average.

Here's a look at the states with the most and least expensive Walmart groceries.

Miami/USA - April, 25 2019: Rows with products in Walmart.

States With the Most Expensive Walmart Groceries

CashNetUSA compared the prices of the following items at Walmart across all 50 states: 2 pounds of bananas, 1 pound of boneless chicken breast, one can of tuna, 2 pounds of tomatoes, 1 liter of milk, 16 ounces of cheese, one box of breakfast cereal, a dozen eggs, 1.5 liters of water, a loaf of white bread, 2 pounds of potatoes and 1 liter of vegetable oil.

Here are the 10 states where these groceries cost the most.

sunset in Waikiki Beach in Honolulu Hawaii

1. Hawaii

  • Cost compared to national average: +26.2%

Anchorage-Alaska

2. Alaska

  • Cost compared to national average: +20.1%
Nashville Tennessee downtown skyline at Shelby Street Bridge.

3. Tennessee

  • Cost compared to national average: +14.3%
Atlanta, Georgia, USA - September 25, 2016: Residents of Atlanta enjoy a morning of softball and kickball in Piedmont Park.

4. Georgia

  • Cost compared to national average: +14.2%

Skyline up close.

5. Missouri

  • Cost compared to national average: +13.2%
Alabama

6. Alabama

  • Cost compared to national average: +12.5%
Los Angeles Downtown Skyline at sunrise from Griffith Park with the Observatory in the Foreground.

7. California

  • Cost compared to national average: +5.1%

8. Arkansas

  • Cost compared to national average: +2.5%
Minneapolis skyline

9. Minnesota

  • Cost compared to national average: +2.4%
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline at dusk.

10. North Carolina

  • Cost compared to national average: +1.6%

Walmart store.

States With the Least Expensive Walmart Groceries

Shopping for groceries at Walmart in these states is cheaper than the national average.

Charleston, West Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the river at dusk.

1. West Virginia

  • Cost compared to national average: -7.7%
A nautical scene of a canal in a small town with roses in the foreground.

2. Delaware

  • Cost compared to national average: -7.1%

Downtown Louisville skyline with reflections on the Ohio River.

3. Kentucky

  • Cost compared to national average: -6.7%
Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.

4. Ohio

  • Cost compared to national average: -6.5%
Historical America; Historical travel destination; Patriotic location.

5. Kansas

  • Cost compared to national average: -6.2%

Detroit Skyline during the evening as seen from Windsor Ontario.

6. Michigan

  • Cost compared to national average: -5.1%
Skyline of downtown Philadelphia at sunset USA.

7. Pennsylvania

  • Cost compared to national average: -5%
Traffic on Brooklyn Bridge at sunset with Manhattan skyline in the background (New York, USA).

8. New York

  • Cost compared to national average: -4.8%

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

9. Oklahoma

  • Cost compared to national average: -4.7%
Downtown Omaha skyline with the Heartland of America Park, including a large fountain, in the foreground.

10. Nebraska

  • Cost compared to national average: -4.5%

Data is sourced from CashNetUSA and is accurate as of June 15, 2023.

Data is sourced from CashNetUSA and is accurate as of June 15, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

