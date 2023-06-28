Which States Have the Most and Least Expensive Walmart Groceries?

Walmart is known for offering competitive prices on groceries, but how much you'll pay varies widely depending on where you live.

CashNetUSA created a 12-item grocery list and found the total price for the list in every state based on the costs of Walmart's own brand products in each state's biggest city. In the state with the most expensive Walmart groceries, shoppers pay 26.2% more than the average American Walmart shopper, and in the state with the cheapest Walmart groceries, shoppers pay 7.7% less than the national average.

Here's a look at the states with the most and least expensive Walmart groceries.

States With the Most Expensive Walmart Groceries

CashNetUSA compared the prices of the following items at Walmart across all 50 states: 2 pounds of bananas, 1 pound of boneless chicken breast, one can of tuna, 2 pounds of tomatoes, 1 liter of milk, 16 ounces of cheese, one box of breakfast cereal, a dozen eggs, 1.5 liters of water, a loaf of white bread, 2 pounds of potatoes and 1 liter of vegetable oil.

Here are the 10 states where these groceries cost the most.

1. Hawaii

Cost compared to national average: +26.2%

2. Alaska

Cost compared to national average: +20.1%

3. Tennessee

Cost compared to national average: +14.3%

4. Georgia

Cost compared to national average: +14.2%

5. Missouri

Cost compared to national average: +13.2%

6. Alabama

Cost compared to national average: +12.5%

7. California

Cost compared to national average: +5.1%

8. Arkansas

Cost compared to national average: +2.5%

9. Minnesota

Cost compared to national average: +2.4%

10. North Carolina

Cost compared to national average: +1.6%

States With the Least Expensive Walmart Groceries

Shopping for groceries at Walmart in these states is cheaper than the national average.

1. West Virginia

Cost compared to national average: -7.7%

2. Delaware

Cost compared to national average: -7.1%

3. Kentucky

Cost compared to national average: -6.7%

4. Ohio

Cost compared to national average: -6.5%

5. Kansas

Cost compared to national average: -6.2%

6. Michigan

Cost compared to national average: -5.1%

7. Pennsylvania

Cost compared to national average: -5%

8. New York

Cost compared to national average: -4.8%

9. Oklahoma

Cost compared to national average: -4.7%

10. Nebraska

Cost compared to national average: -4.5%

Data is sourced from CashNetUSA and is accurate as of June 15, 2023.

