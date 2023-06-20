Which State Has the Highest Salary for Your Six-Figure Job?

Though most Americans do not pull in six figures, plenty do, and they may be wondering the best places to live — or rather, which states pay the highest salaries for their professions. Good news: We’ve now got that intel. GOBankingRates has ranked the states that tout the biggest payday for a slew of six-figure jobs.

In order to find which states have the highest salaries for these jobs, GOBankingRates used Bureau of Labor Statistics National Occupational and Wage Estimates data. Arizona comes in first on this list, paying the most for three of these professions. Alaska, Connecticut and Indiana each rank first in pay for two jobs.

Here are the top 20 jobs and the states that pay them best.

General Internal Medicine Physicians: Wisconsin

National average wage: $225,270

$225,270 Wisconsin average wage: $347,740

General internal medicine physicians in Wisconsin stand to make more than $100,000 above the national mean salary for their profession. In Wisconsin, cost of living is also 1% lower than the national average, according to RentCafe.

Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers: Washington

National average wage: $225,740

$225,740 Washington average wage: $278,260

Airline pilots, copilots and flight engineers might want to land in Washington, former headquarters of Boeing. They can make a lot more in their careers by working here. But the cost of living is notably higher than the national average — by 15%, according to RentCafe.

Dentists: Nevada

National average wage: $233,430

$233,430 Nevada average wage: $250,760

Nevada isn’t just a great place for those eyeing a Las Vegas vacation; it’s also a promising place for dentists. They can make an average of $250,760 a year, which is almost $20,000 more than what dentists make at the national level. In Nevada, the cost of living is not too bad — just 1% higher than the national average, according to PayScale.

Physicians: Indiana

National average wage: $238,700

$238,700 Indiana average wage: $330,900

Physicians, come on over to Indiana, where you can make nearly $100,000 above the national average wage for your job. You also might be delighted to note that the cost of living here is 10% below the national average, according to RentCafe.

Chief Executives: New Jersey

National average wage: $246,440

$246,440 New Jersey average wage: $414,350

Calling all C-suite bigwigs to New Jersey, where you can make well over $150,000 more than what you’d make in other states. In the Garden State, the cost of living is 12% higher than the national average, according to RentCafe.

Psychiatrists: North Dakota

National average wage: $247,350

$247,350 North Dakota average wage: $390,140

The cost of living in North Dakota is 3% lower than the national average, according to RentCafe. Psychiatrists already making tons more money than they would in many other states can enjoy a very luxurious life here.

Pathologists: Minnesota

National average wage: $252,850

$252,850 Minnesota average wage: $355,570

Pathologists may want to check out Minnesota if they want to generate the most income. They’ll also save on some essential expenses, as the cost of living in Minnesota is 2% lower than the national average, according to RentCafe.

Neurologists: Delaware

National average wage: $255,510

$255,510 Delaware average wage: $386,390

Delaware holds neurologists in high esteem, evidently, as it pays them significantly more than do many other states. This will help offset the cost of living, which is 6% higher than the national average, according to RentCafe.

Ophthalmologists, Except Pediatric: Montana

National average wage: $265,450

$265,450 Montana average wage: $409,920

Montana isn’t a terribly cheap place to reside. According to RentCafe, the cost of living is 2% higher than the national average. But if you’re an ophthalmologist working with adult patients, you’ll be making so much money here you probably won’t even notice the slightly elevated costs.

Obstetricians and Gynecologists: Alaska

National average wage: $277,320

$277,320 Alaska average wage: $389,340

Alaska is known for its natural beauty, but it should also be known as a top choice for living for OB-GYNs, who can expect a hefty salary. The cushy income will help offset the fact that the cost of living here is 29% higher than the national average, according to RentCafe.

Anesthesiologists: Colorado

National average wage: $302,970

$302,970 Colorado average wage: $422,040

Anesthesiologists would be wise to relocate to Colorado if they’re not already living there. They can make $120,000 (39%) more per year than they may make in other states. In Colorado, the cost of living is 5% higher than the national average, according to RentCafe.

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons: Arizona

National average wage: $309,410

$309,410 Arizona average wage: $406,970

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons in Arizona can make nearly $100,000 more by living here, where the cost of living is 6% higher than the national average, according to RentCafe.

Emergency Medicine Physicians: Alaska

National average wage: $316,600

$316,600 Alaska average wage: $382,040

Alaska comes in once again for the win — if you’re an emergency medicine physician. You can pull in somewhere in the ballpark of $382,040.

Dermatologists: Alabama

National average wage: $327,650

$327,650 Alabama average wage: $514,330

You may not think Alabama is a particularly glamorous location, but look at how much dermatologists make: 57% more than the U.S. average. Plus, it’s a pretty affordable state, with the cost of living 12% lower than the national average, according to RentCafe.

Radiologists: Connecticut

National average wage: $329,080

$329,080 Connecticut average wage: $430,650

Connecticut pages all radiologists, who can make $100,000 more than the national average wage by living here. That said, the cost of living in this state is 17% higher than the national average, according to RentCafe.

Surgeons: Delaware

National average wage: $347,870

$347,870 Delaware average wage: $534,920

Again, Delaware makes the list — this time for surgeons, who can make nearly $200,000 (about 53%) more annually by living here, where the cost of living is 6% higher than the national average.

Athletes and Sports Competitors: Indiana

National average wage: $358,080

$358,080 Indiana average wage: $702,270

Athletes may want to take their professions to Indiana. This state, which already has been highlighted on this list, can practically double an already exorbitant salary.

Pediatric Surgeons: Arizona

National average wage: $362,970

$362,970 Arizona average wage: $430,870

Pediatric surgeons have one of the most challenging jobs out there, and they’ll be well compensated in Arizona.

Orthopedic Surgeons: Connecticut

National average wage: $371,400

$371,400 Connecticut average wage: $554,520

Hello (again), Connecticut! And welcome orthopedic surgeons treating adult patients. You’ll sweep in $554,520 a year — about 1.5 times the national average.

Cardiologists: Arizona

National average wage: $421,330

$421,330 Arizona average wage: $521,690

Yet again, Arizona comes in for the win — this time for cardiologists, who can reel in $521,690 a year — more than $100,00 what other states commonly pay these most important professionals.

Methodology: GOBankingRates used the Bureau of Labor Statistics National Occupational and Wage Estimates data to find the top jobs in terms of mean annual wage. Then GOBankingRates found the state that pays the most for each of those jobs. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 16, 2023.

