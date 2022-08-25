Which Solar Energy Stock Is the Best: Enphase or SolarEdge?

The renewable energy stock debate continues. Motley Fool contributor Zane Fracek breaks down why he would invest in Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock now over SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG). Enphase microinverters provide some meaningful benefits over string inverter systems from competitors like SolarEdge, including safety, reliability, and functionality.

In this video, Zane discusses just the highlights and the key differentiators. Check out the video for his full thoughts!

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Aug. 24, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 25, 2022.

Zane Fracek has positions in Enphase Energy, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends SolarEdge Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

Zane Fracek is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/interninvesting, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.