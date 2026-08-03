Which Short-Term Bond ETF Is the Better Buy: Vanguard's BSV or VanEck's Tax-Exempt SMB?

Key Points

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF offers a lower expense ratio and higher trailing dividend yield than VanEck Short Muni ETF.

VanEck Short Muni ETF focuses on tax-exempt municipal bonds while Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF holds taxable government and corporate debt.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF manages nearly $70 billion in assets, offering significantly higher liquidity than the VanEck fund.

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The Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:BSV) offers a low-cost, higher-yield approach to investment-grade debt, whereas the VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEMKT:SMB) may appeal to investors seeking tax-exempt income.

Short-term bond funds often serve as a defensive anchor for portfolios, aiming to preserve capital while generating steady income. While both the Vanguard fund and the VanEck fund focus on the short end of the yield curve, their underlying tax treatments and credit exposures create distinct roles for specific investor needs and income goals.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SMB BSV Issuer VanEck Vanguard Share price $17.25 (as of 2026-07-30) $77.64 (as of 2026-07-30) Expense ratio 0.07% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of 2026-07-30) 2.7% 3.1% Dividend yield 2.8% 4.0% Beta 0.10 0.09 AUM $311.7 million $45.6 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The Vanguard fund's 0.03% expense ratio is less than half the 0.07% charged by VanEck, making it one of the most affordable options in its category. While the 4.0% yield on the Vanguard fund is higher, the VanEck fund's 2.8% payout may be more efficient for investors in high tax brackets.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SMB BSV Max drawdown (5 yr) (7.4%) (8.5%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,058 $1,084

What's inside

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF functions as a fixed-income fund focused on high-quality debt rather than specific equity sectors. The fund holds 3,205 securities and was launched in 2007. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has paid $3.12 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$77.6 share price works out to a 4.0% yield.

VanEck Short Muni ETF allocates 100% of its portfolio to cash and municipal bond-related assets. Its largest positions include State of California at 6.72%, New York City Transitional Finance Auth at 3.47%, and Main Street Natural Gas at 3.30%. The fund holds 335 securities and was launched in 2008. VanEck Short Muni ETF has paid $0.48 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$17.3 share price works out to a 2.8% yield.

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What this means for investors

Most bond fund comparisons come down to yield, risk, and cost. This one adds a fourth variable that changes everything: taxes. BSV holds a broad mix of government and investment-grade corporate bonds, generating a higher stated yield than SMB at a lower cost. SMB holds more than 300 short-term municipal bonds whose income is generally exempt from federal taxes. That single structural difference can flip the outcome entirely depending on where you fall on the tax scale.

For investors in the 32% or 37% federal bracket holding bonds in a taxable account, SMB's after-tax income can match or exceed BSV's despite the lower headline number. The IRS takes a good chunk of BSV's distributions before they reach the investor. That cost doesn’t show up in the expense ratio, but it shows up clearly in take-home income.

BSV charges less than half of what SMB does and manages dramatically more assets. For most, it is the more practical default. SMB is built for a very specific investor: someone in a high tax bracket, holding bonds outside a retirement account, who wants every dollar of income to work as hard as possible.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.