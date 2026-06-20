Which Short-Term Bond ETF Is the Better Buy: iShares' IGSB or Schwab's SCHO?

Key Points

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF provides a higher dividend yield by investing in corporate debt rather than U.S. Treasuries.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF offers a lower expense ratio and has experienced a significantly smaller maximum drawdown over the last five years.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF maintains a larger portfolio with over 4,600 holdings compared to fewer than 100 for the Schwab fund.

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The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) offers higher yields through corporate debt, while the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHO) provides lower-risk government exposure at a lower cost.

Investors seeking safety often look to short-term bonds to reduce portfolio volatility. While both the iShares fund and the Schwab ETF focus on the short end of the maturity spectrum, they target different credit sectors. This comparison explores how a corporate-heavy approach compares against a pure government bond strategy.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IGSB SCHO Issuer iShares Schwab Expense ratio 0.04% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of June 17, 2026) 4.3% 3.1% Dividend yield 4.6% 3.9% Beta 0.12 0.05 AUM $22.2 billion $12.8 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The Schwab fund is slightly more affordable with a 0.03% expense ratio compared to 0.04% for the iShares fund. However, IGSB offers a higher payout for investors, yielding 4.6% versus 3.9% for the SCHO Treasury alternative.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IGSB SCHO Max drawdown (5 yr) (9.5%) (5.7%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,128 $1,095

What's inside

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF focuses on short-duration U.S. government bonds, which are generally considered the safest of fixed-income assets. It holds 97 securities. Launched in 2010, the fund provides a highly liquid and low-volatility option for capital preservation. It has a trailing-12-month dividend of $0.94 per share.

Conversely, the iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF tracks an index of high-quality corporate debt with maturities between one and five years. Launched in 2007, the fund is significantly more diversified than its Treasury peer, holding 4,601 securities. This diversification is critical because corporate bonds carry higher default risk than Treasuries, and no single position in this portfolio exceeds 0.31%. It paid $2.39 per share over the trailing 12 months, offering a higher income potential for taking on credit risk.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Short-term bond funds exist to produce steady income, preserve capital, and stabilize a portfolio when stocks get turbulent. Both IGSB and SCHO do that job well, but the current bond market makes the choice between them worth a closer look than usual.

Corporate bond spreads are currently quite modest, meaning investors are receiving relatively little extra compensation for taking on corporate credit risk over Treasuries. That makes IGSB's higher yield less of an advantage than it might appear, since the gap between what the two funds pay has narrowed at a time when corporate bonds carry the same underlying risk they always have.

SCHO holds only U.S. Treasury securities, carries minimal drawdown risk, and costs slightly less than IGSB. In a market where corporate bonds are not generously compensating investors for the extra risk, SCHO's Treasury-only simplicity looks particularly attractive right now.

IGSB remains a strong choice for investors with a longer time horizon who want broader diversification across thousands of investment-grade corporate bonds and are comfortable holding through potential spread widening. For those prioritizing safety and simplicity today, SCHO is the stronger near-term choice.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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