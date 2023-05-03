Which Salary Makes You the Biggest Target for Layoffs?

Low-income workers are usually the first to be cut during economic slowdowns, but Americans making more than $200,000 per year are feeling the pressure.

Quartz compared figures from the Census’ Household Pulse Survey from March 29 to April 10 to a week around the same time in 2022. Last year, 18,100 Americans making more than $200,000 per year applied for unemployment insurance (UI). In 2023, however, that number jumped to 113,800 — a 500% increase.

This appears in earnings announcements as well, Quartz reported. The retail chain Gap plans to cut white-collar positions after reducing its corporate staff by 500 in September 2022. 3M plans to lay off 6,000 workers globally, focusing on its corporate center. Amazon’s Whole Foods Market laid off 0.5% of its entire workforce, all corporate employees, and General Motors accepted buyouts from 5,000 white-collar workers.

Quartz noted that this weakening at the higher end of the salary scale shows that companies still need to meet the demands of consumers, but are looking to cut costs where they can.

Bloomberg also pointed out that high-income households were more likely to get benefits. Since June 1, 351,000 adults in high-income households have applied for UI, and 72% received benefits. For the broader population, only 54% received UI benefits. The rate was higher for college graduates — 64% versus 51% — for those without four-year degrees.

Eighty-four percent of the 1.4 million who received benefits said they also took on more credit card debt and dipped into savings, reported Bloomberg, including withdrawals from retirement accounts or selling possessions.

