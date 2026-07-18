Which Real Estate ETF Is the Better Buy: Vanguard's VNQ or State Street's RWO?

Key Points

Vanguard Real Estate ETF offers a significantly lower expense ratio of 0.13% compared to 0.50% for State Street SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF.

State Street SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF provides global exposure to 244 holdings while Vanguard Real Estate ETF concentrates 97% of its portfolio in U.S. real estate.

Both funds feature similar top holdings but State Street SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has demonstrated higher 1-year total returns as of July 2026.

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The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:VNQ) offers a low-cost, U.S.-focused real estate portfolio, whereas State Street SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:RWO) provides broader international exposure with higher management fees.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer a convenient way to gain exposure to various property markets without the logistical challenges of direct property management. While both of these funds target the broader real estate sector, they differ significantly in geographical scope, cost structure, and the total number of underlying positions they manage. This analysis examines how a domestic-heavy fund compares to a global alternative for investors seeking diversification.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric RWO VNQ Issuer SPDR Vanguard Share price $51.38 (as of 2026-07-16) $100.07 (as of 2026-07-16) Expense ratio 0.50% 0.13% 1-yr return (as of July 16, 2026) 20.50% 15.70% Dividend yield 3.10% 3.60% Beta 0.90 0.97 AUM $1.3 billion $71.4 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The cost difference between these two funds is stark. The Vanguard fund charges a 0.13% expense ratio, which is less than one-third of the 0.50% fee for the SPDR fund. For income-oriented investors, the Vanguard fund also provides a higher trailing-12-month distribution yield. This lower fee structure and higher yield could make VNQ a more efficient vehicle for long-term investors focused on income compounding.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric RWO VNQ Max drawdown (5 yr) (32.80%) (34.50%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,154 $1,152

What's inside

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF is designed to track the MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index, primarily focusing on domestic REITs. Its sector allocation is concentrated, with approximately 97% in real estate, supplemented by 1% in basic materials and 1% in cash. It holds 157 positions, and its largest holdings include Welltower (NYSE:WELL) at 9.80%, Prologis (NYSE:PLD) at 7.82%, and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) at 6.37%. It was launched in 2004. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has paid $3.47 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$100.07 share price works out to a 3.60% yield.

The State Street SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF provides a wider lens by tracking the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index. This fund holds 244 positions, providing exposure to international markets alongside U.S. holdings. The portfolio breakdown includes 89% in real estate, 8% in cash, and 1% in financial services. Its largest positions include Welltower (NYSE:WELL) at 9.58%, Prologis (NYSE:PLD) at 7.78%, and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) at 5.87%. It was launched in 2008. State Street SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has paid $1.60 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$51.38 share price works out to a 3.10% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Real estate has bounced back in 2026 as interest rates ease and investors return to income-generating assets. If you’re looking to add property exposure to a portfolio, VNQ and RWO give you two different ways to do this.

VNQ is one of the largest real estate funds in the world, holding U.S. REITs that own everything from logistics warehouses to healthcare facilities to data centers. Its massive scale, low cost, and long track record make it the default choice for domestic real estate exposure.

RWO carries the word "global" in its name, but roughly half its portfolio sits in the same U.S. REITs that VNQ already owns. You’ll see the exact same names in the top holdings. For investors who hold VNQ or any other domestic real estate fund, adding RWO largely duplicates existing exposure while paying significantly more for it.

For most long-term investors, VNQ is the more purposeful and cost-efficient foundation for real estate exposure. RWO makes more sense as a one-stop global real estate holding for investors who want U.S. and international property in a single fund and don't already own a domestic REIT position.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Equinix, Prologis, and Vanguard Real Estate ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.