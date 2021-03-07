Which of Buffett's Banks Has the Highest Dividend Yield?

The conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) doesn't pay a dividend, but its CEO Warren Buffett certainly loves investing in stocks that do. And several of those dividend payers are banks. Since the pandemic began, Buffett has gotten much more selective on bank stocks, unloading or trimming most of Berkshire's bank positions other than Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). But the Oracle of Omaha still owns several bank stocks, so let's take a look at which one has the best dividend yield and if it's a good choice for investors who like passive income.

Dividend yields

Buffett owns a basket of financial stocks, but I am defining "banks" as those companies that have a bank charter. That leaves out payments companies Buffett owns like Visa and Mastercard, but includes some credit card companies that people may not have initially thought were banks, like American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF). I calculated the dividend yields by taking the total dividends these banks actually paid in 2020 and divided by their share price after the market closed on March 4.

Data source: Bank financial statements.

As you can see, U.S. Bancorp and Wells Fargo currently pay the highest dividend yields, each around 3.3%. Buffett will likely exit Wells Fargo over the next few quarters, as he has been trimming his position in the bank for a while now.

Image source:

Taking a closer look

One thing to note is that Wells Fargo cut its dividend by 80% last year due to struggling earnings and restrictions put in place by the Federal Reserve to preserve bank capital during the pandemic. In 2019, Wells Fargo made total dividend payments of $1.92 per common share. Because of the dividend cut in 2020, it made total dividend payments of $1.22 per share.

However, prior to cutting its dividend, Wells Fargo paid a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, which equates to an annualized dividend of $2.04 per common share. At the bank's current stock price of $37.11, that would give Wells Fargo a sizable dividend yield of 5.5%. Now, obviously if you follow Wells Fargo, the bank has been trading well below its pre-pandemic levels. While it may be a little while until it returns to this level, the bank traded at more than $53 per share heading into 2020. Even at that level, Wells Fargo would have a dividend yield of 3.8% if it got back to paying out annual dividends of $2.04, which would still put it at the top of Buffett's banks.

Given the amount of excess capital Wells Fargo has, I would expect to see the bank raise its dividend back to a more normal level once the Fed lifts restrictions that are currently in place.

Additionally, both Wells Fargo and U.S. Bancorp have pretty decent histories with their dividends. U.S. Bancorp cut its dividend during the Great Recession, but has since raised it every year since 2011, including in 2020 during the brunt of the pandemic. Meanwhile, after cutting its dividend during the Great Recession, Wells Fargo has also raised its dividend every year since 2011 up until 2020 when it had to cut it again. Perhaps I am giving Wells Fargo too much credit, but it continued to raise its dividend in recent years even while dealing with the fallout of its phony accounts scandal. And as I mentioned above, it had plenty of capital to cover its annual dividend payment in 2020 if the Fed's restrictions hadn't been in place.

Two great options

If you like dividends, I think both U.S. Bancorp and Wells Fargo are great investments right now. Wells Fargo may not be in Buffett's portfolio for much longer, but at its current price, you can get in on Wells Fargo and still see sufficient upside while enjoying a high dividend yield. U.S. Bancorp has long been a strong-performing bank and should continue to grow its dividend as well.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway (A shares)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Berkshire Hathaway (A shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Bram Berkowitz has the following options: long September 2021 $30 calls on Wells Fargo. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and recommends the following options: short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short March 2021 $225 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.