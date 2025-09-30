Which National Chains Do People Wish Were in Their State? [2025 Survey]

When people think about what’s missing in their state, they don’t picture infrastructure or public services – they picture a favorite burger, grocery aisle, or coffee shop.

Our survey of 3,011 respondents reveals a surprisingly personal map of brand cravings across the country.

Digging into the state-by-state results, a few clear themes – and plenty of quirky outliers – begin to stand out.

Key Findings

In-N-Out Nation

No brand comes up more often than In-N-Out Burger. From Alabama to Wisconsin, residents across the country listed the cult California chain as their dream arrival.

Even states with strong local burger traditions (Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee) put In-N-Out on top. Clearly, the brand’s hype has spread beyond its regional base and become a national symbol of “FOMO.”

Wegmans Wanted!

Wegmans, the East Coast grocery chain, ranked in the top three in more than a dozen states – including some far outside its current footprint like Texas, New Mexico, and Utah.

Its presence in so many wish-lists shows that word-of-mouth reputation and nostalgia from transplants carry serious weight.

Finger Licking Good…

Several southern and midwestern states crave chicken chains like Bojangles and El Pollo Loco. States such as Indiana, Kentucky, and Minnesota all put them in their top three.

It’s interesting that even in states where friend chicken chains are already well established, people still want different regional takes on the dish.

Fitness Cravings

Not every wish is food. States like Alaska (LA Fitness), Colorado (Movement Climbing + Fitness), and Utah (SoulCycle) show an appetite for national gym and lifestyle brands.

Flat-Pack Furniture FOMO

If one non-food brand defined the survey, it was IKEA. States from Delaware to Wyoming put the Swedish giant on their short list. IKEA represents both affordability and an aspirational upgrade in home design.

The consistency of its appearances suggests pent-up demand in underserved regions.

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, the results aren’t complicated: people want what they can’t have. Whether it’s a burger, a grocery haul, or a flat-pack bookshelf, the grass (even if it's artificial at Topgolf) always seems greener in the next state over.

What the survey really shows is how quickly certain brands become part of people’s routines once they’ve tried them – and how their absence leaves a noticeable gap. Until expansion plans catch up, the cravings aren’t going anywhere.

