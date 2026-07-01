Which "Magnificent Seven" Stock Is Reporting the Fastest Revenue and Profit Growth?

Key Points

The fastest-growing company of the "Magnificent Seven" sits in the driver’s seat of the artificial intelligence revolution.

Incredible demand has propelled the stock price to an 876% gain in the past five years.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

When discussing the market's performance over the past few years, it's impossible not to mention the "Magnificent Seven" stocks. This group's rise has driven its collective share of the S&P 500's value to about 33%, according to research from The Motley Fool.

But which of the high-profile technology companies in the "Magnificent Seven" is reporting the fastest revenue and profit growth?

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Investors are currently witnessing an unprecedented artificial intelligence (AI) build-out. Cloud computing platforms, AI labs, and even governments need access to powerful graphics processing units to train and deploy AI models. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the winner of this trend.

The top AI stock posted unbelievable year-over-year revenue growth of 85% in its fiscal 2027 first quarter (ended April 26). Demand for its chips has been off the charts. And management doesn't think the party will stop. Chief financial officer Colette Kress said on theearnings callthat AI infrastructure spending will total $3 trillion to $4 trillion by the end of the decade.

Nvidia's profit gains have been even more impressive. In Q1, the company's diluted earnings per share skyrocketed 214%. This bottom-line metric is up an astonishing 2,815% since the first quarter of fiscal 2024 three years ago, as the business sits in the driver's seat of the ongoing AI boom.

These incredible financial gains have made Nvidia the world's most valuable company, with a market cap of $4.7 trillion.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,890!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,196,664!*

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See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 1, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.