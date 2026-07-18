Which "Magnificent Seven" Stock Has the Best Risk/Reward Right Now?

Key Points

The giant "Magnificent Seven" stocks have had subpar performance so far in 2026.

Some, like Tesla, are very risky stocks with very high reward potential.

Others, like Amazon, have lower risk but also lower potential rewards.

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Are the "Magnificent Seven" dead?

The seven trillion-dollar-plus tech stocks that produced market-crushing returns for years have had a rough year. Only two are outperforming the Nasdaq Composite so far in 2026, and only three are outperforming the S&P 500.

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But when a stock's price drops, it's a good time to take a second look. So let's check to see which of the Magnificent Seven has the best risk/reward profile right now.

We'll start at the bottom (from a market cap standpoint) and work our way to the top.

7. Tesla

Risk Rating: Very High

Reward Potential: Very High

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is in limbo right now. The electric carmaker may not be (primarily) a carmaker for much longer. CEO Elon Musk seems intent on refocusing Tesla into an autonomous driving and robotics company, and rumors are swirling that he's planning a merger between Tesla and his new (and larger, at least on paper) company, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) or SpaceX.

If Musk and Tesla can actually achieve their ambitious goals of creating self-driving taxis and a humanoid robot army, the company's stock is likely to go parabolic. But at the moment, that looks like a big "if."

6. Meta Platforms

Risk Rating: High

Reward Potential: High

Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is struggling to define itself. CEO Mark Zuckerberg's dream of an online "Metaverse" seemed appealing when we were all stuck at home during the pandemic. But a few years and millions of unsold VR headsets later, the company is pivoting toward -- what else? -- AI.

Now trading at 18% off its highs, Meta's reward potential is high in part because expectations are so low. The company is late to the very expensive AI party, but it certainly has the cash flow to shake things up a bit. The risk here is whether the potential long-term gains will be worth the big upfront costs.

5. Amazon

Risk Rating: Moderate

Reward Potential: Moderate

While people usually think of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as an e-commerce company, most of its profits come from its AWS cloud computing arm. The big growth engine for the company is tech as opposed to online shopping.

Amazon's risk rating is moderate because neither its e-commerce business nor its dominant cloud computing arm are going anywhere. It has eagerly jumped into the AI race, with its AI-powered AWS services appearing to be bearing fruit. But the potential AI rewards may be more limited for Amazon than for some of the other players in the space, which could limit the stock's upside.

4. Microsoft

Risk Rating: Moderate

Reward Potential: High

Of all the Magnificent Seven stocks, Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) has fallen the most from its high. But Microsoft's products and services are still raking in money hand over fist. Plus, its investments in AI -- through its 27% ownership stake in OpenAI and its Copilot AI integrations -- seem among the likeliest to reap the benefits of its AI spend.

However, "most likely" doesn't mean "guaranteed." The same concerns about AI capital spending that apply to the other hyperscalers also apply to Microsoft. If AI as a whole fizzles, Microsoft investors will be left holding the bag.

3. Alphabet

Risk Rating: Moderate

Reward Potential: Very High

Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) churns out massive amounts of cash through YouTube and Google Search ads. Its AI efforts, like the Gemini chatbot and Nano Banana image creator, have put it in the top tier of AI companies as well.

If Google can maintain its status as a top-tier AI hyperscaler over the long term, the reward potential is very high, but it'll require significant spending.

2. Apple

Risk Rating: Low

Reward Potential: Moderate

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) struggled for years to keep pace with the generative AI race, but now it seems to be throwing in the towel in favor of better on-device processing of third-party AI software. To be honest, that's probably not a bad move for the device maker. While it lowers the potential rewards for the company, it also substantially lowers the risk of overspending. Apple looks to be a solid lower-risk pick.

1. Nvidia

Risk Rating: Low

Reward Potential: Very High

Currently the largest company in the world, chipmaker Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has taken a hit as investors (again) question whether AI spending is sustainable. If it is, Nvidia is almost certain to continue reaping massive rewards as hyperscalers fight to be first in line for its high-end AI GPUs and other offerings.

Even if AI spending plateaus, Nvidia's top-of-the-line processors will almost certainly be in high demand for whatever the Next Big Thing ends up being. With its stock currently 13% off its high, Nvidia's low-risk/very high-reward profile is currently the best of the Magnificent Seven stocks.

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John Bromels has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.