Which iShares Healthcare ETF Is the Better Buy: Diversified IXJ or Biotech-Focused IBB?

Key Points

iShares Global Healthcare ETF provides lower-cost exposure to the broader medical sector than iShares Biotechnology ETF.

iShares Biotechnology ETF has delivered higher 1-year total returns but with significantly greater price volatility.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF offers a higher dividend yield and lower historical drawdowns.

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Choosing between iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEMKT:IXJ) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) involves a trade-off between broad healthcare stability and the high-growth, high-volatility nature of biotechnology.

For investors seeking to navigate the healthcare sector, understanding whether to prioritize broad-market stability or sub-sector growth is essential for portfolio construction. While both utilize a passive strategy, their underlying benchmarks result in different experiences regarding price swings and income potential for long-term holders.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IBB IXJ Issuer iShares iShares Share price $186.53 (as of 2026-07-20) $98.12 (as of 2026-07-20) Expense ratio 0.44% 0.40% 1-yr return (as of 2026-07-20) 44.10% 18.30% Dividend yield 0.20% 1.50% Beta 0.70 0.56 AUM $9.3 billion $4.0 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The iShares Global Healthcare ETF is slightly more affordable with a 0.40% expense ratio. It also provides a considerably higher dividend payout compared to the biotech-focused alternative, making it more attractive for income-oriented healthcare investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IBB IXJ Max drawdown (5 yr) (39.80%) (18.10%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,147 $1,243

What's inside

The iShares Global Healthcare ETF provides broad exposure across the international healthcare landscape, encompassing pharmaceuticals, healthcare equipment, and managed care providers. Its portfolio contains 110 holdings, and its largest positions include Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) at 10.66%, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) at 6.96%, and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) at 5.14%. This fund was launched in 2001. The iShares Global Healthcare ETF has paid $1.44 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$98.12 share price works out to a 1.50% yield.

By contrast, the iShares Biotechnology ETF focuses exclusively on the U.S. biotechnology sub-sector, which is often characterized by intensive research and development. It holds 248 companies, and its top holdings include Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) at 7.97%, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) at 7.95%, and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) at 7.32%. This fund was also launched in 2001. The iShares Biotechnology ETF has paid $0.41 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$186.53 share price works out to a 0.20% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Few sectors are moving as fast as healthcare right now. Biopharma deal activity surpassed $65 billion in the first quarter of 2026 alone, the strongest quarter since 2020, as large pharmaceutical companies raced to replenish pipelines and acquire the next generation of treatments in oncology, obesity, and immunology. That activity benefits both of these funds, but in different ways.

IXJ captures the established winners. Eli Lilly, whose GLP-1 drugs have reshaped metabolic medicine, and Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie, whose diversified portfolios generate steady income alongside growth. These are companies already profiting from the innovation cycle rather than betting on it.

IBB goes deeper into pure biotechnology, where smaller companies are developing the treatments that pharmaceutical giants will eventually want to acquire. That pipeline of potential creates real upside and real risk if trials fail or regulatory decisions disappoint.

If you’re looking for healthcare exposure with income and stability today, IXJ is the stronger choice. IBB is better for those with a longer time horizon and higher risk tolerance who want to own the companies that could become tomorrow's acquisition targets.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Amgen, Eli Lilly, Gilead Sciences, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.