Which iShares ETF Is Better for International Exposure in 2026: IXUS or IEFA?

Key Points

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF share an identical 0.07% expense ratio

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF excludes emerging markets and Canada, resulting in a narrower geographic focus than iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF provided slightly higher five-year total returns with marginally lower price volatility

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The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA) and iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) offer low-cost international exposure, but IEFA excludes emerging markets while IXUS provides total non-U.S. coverage.

Investors seeking to diversify beyond U.S. borders often choose between broad international funds and those focused strictly on established developed markets. This comparison examines two low-cost iShares offerings, evaluating how their differing geographic footprints, inclusion of emerging economies, and sector tilts affect long-term performance and portfolio risk. Understanding these nuances helps determine which fund better aligns with a specific risk tolerance.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IXUS IEFA Issuer iShares iShares Share price $93.91 (as of 2026-07-15) $96.73 (as of 2026-07-15) Expense ratio 0.07% 0.07% 1-yr return (as of 2026-07-15) 27.35% 20% Dividend yield 2.99% 3.40% Beta 0.78 0.79 AUM $57.8 billion $186.8 billion Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Both funds are highly efficient with identical 0.07% expense ratios, placing them among the most affordable international options in the current market. However, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF currently offers a higher payout, a positive for investors who prioritize current income alongside capital appreciation.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IXUS IEFA Max drawdown (5 yr) (30.00%) (30.40%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,511 $1,507

What's inside

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF focuses on developed markets across Europe, Australasia, and the Far East, holding 2,628 stocks. By excluding emerging markets and Canada, it offers a more focused view of established international economies. Its largest positions include ASML Holding at 3%, HSBC Holdings at 1.3%, and Roche at 1.2%. The fund leans toward financial services at 23%and industrials at 20%. It was launched in 2012. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has paid $3.29 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$96.73 share price works out to a 3.40% yield.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF maintains a broader reach by including developed markets such as Japan and the United Kingdom, resulting in a sector mix of technology and financial services, each at 22%. Its top holdings include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing at 4.4%, Samsung Electronics at 2.4%, and Sk Hynix Inc at 2.2%. This fund is significantly more diversified with 4,166 holdings and was launched in 2012. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has paid $2.80 per share over the trailing 12 months, which, at its recent $93.94 share price, works out to a 2.99% yield.

Which fund is the better buy?

With identical expense ratios, similar drawdowns, and healthy dividend payments, these two iShares offerings can be hard to distinguish.

The real difference is geographical exposure, with IXUS, the total world market fund, holding about 16% of its assets in emerging markets, compared to less than 1% for IEFA, which focuses on the developed world. This means that while both ETFs have Japan as their top country holding, at 15% for IXUS and nearly 26% for IEFA, the emerging market of Taiwan is IXUS’ second most important country, at 9%. For IEFA, the U.K., at 16%, is its next-most-important country-level exposure.

Style-wise, even while IXUS holds 16% of its assets in emerging markets, just 4% of its assets are small-caps and 17% in mid-caps, the same percentages as its iShares sibling. This may run counter to expectations that emerging markets would mean less capitalized stocks would be an emphasis in the portfolio. This also implies that the fund holds the dominant stocks in emerging market nations. That results in volatility, as measured by maximum drawdown, very close to IEFA.

So the real difference-maker, then, is performance.

Here, the emerging markets exposure provides the edge for IXUS. The iShares fund has beaten IEFA in every time frame but one: the 5-year look-back, when IEFA edged out IXUS with annualized returns of 8.81% to 8.77%. Otherwise, IXUS wins on the 3-year and 10-year time frames, returning 18.9% and 10.1%, respectively. IEFA returned an annualized 16.6% and 9.8% in the 3-year and 10-year periods, respectively.

With little to distinguish the two iShares funds apart, go with the better long-term performer, IXUS.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.