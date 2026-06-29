Which iShares Corporate Bond ETF Is Best for Income Investors: IGLB or LQD?

Key Points

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF focuses on longer-dated debt and offers a lower 0.04% expense ratio than its peer.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF provides broader maturity exposure and has maintained a lower maximum drawdown over the past five years.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF generates a 5.20% yield compared to the 4.60% yield of the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF.

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iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:IGLB) provides lower costs and a higher yield, while iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:LQD) offers broader maturity exposure and lower historical volatility.

These two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) serve as foundational tools for investors seeking exposure to high-quality corporate debt. While both are managed by iShares and focus on investment-grade bonds, they diverge significantly in their duration profiles and their historical sensitivity to interest rate movements and market volatility.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IGLB LQD Issuer iShares iShares Share price $50.35 (as of 2026-06-26) $109.50 (as of 2026-06-26) Expense ratio 0.04% 0.14% 1-yr return (as of 2026-06-26) 6.20% 4.90% Dividend yield 5.20% 4.60% Beta 0.60 0.43 AUM $2.7 billion $32.1 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Cost-conscious investors may find the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF more appealing given its 0.04% expense ratio, which is 0.10 percentage points lower than the fee for LQD. Furthermore, the long-duration focus of IGLB contributes to a higher yield payout compared to its broader counterpart.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IGLB LQD Max drawdown (5 yr) (34.10%) (24.90%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $912 $995

What's inside

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF tracks an index of high-quality corporate bonds issued and traded in U.S. dollars across various maturities. The fund was launched in 2002, and has paid $4.96 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$109.50 share price works out to a 4.60% yield.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF targets the long end of the yield curve by focusing on investment-grade debt with maturities exceeding 10 years. The fund was launched in 2009, and has paid $2.62 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$50.35 share price works out to a 5.20% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Both IGLB and LQD hold investment-grade corporate bonds from high-quality issuers, and both are iShares products from BlackRock. So the distinction between them is not about credit quality; it is about duration and what that means for how each fund behaves when interest rates move.

Because IGLB holds only bonds maturing in 10 years or more, it is one of the most interest-rate-sensitive bond funds available. When rates fall, that sensitivity works in its favor. When rates rise, the losses can be steep. LQD holds a broader range of maturities starting at three years, smoothing out some of that rate sensitivity while maintaining exposure to the same pool of investment-grade issuers. It also manages roughly 10 times more assets than IGLB, making it the institutional benchmark that bond market professionals reach for when assessing the investment-grade corporate market.

IGLB's lower cost and higher yield give it a structural advantage for long-term income investors who can tolerate rate-driven volatility. LQD is the stronger choice for those who want broad, investment-grade corporate exposure with a less turbulent ride and are comfortable paying a modestly higher fee for that stability.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BlackRock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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