Which iShares Bond ETF Is the Better Buy: Treasury-Focused IEI or Corporate IGIB?

Key Points

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF offers a lower expense ratio and higher yield than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF focuses on U.S. government debt while iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF targets corporate credit.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has shown less price volatility with a smaller maximum drawdown over the last five years.

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Investors choosing between iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) and iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) must decide between the safety of U.S. government backing and the higher yields offered by mid-term corporate debt.

Fixed-income investors often look to bond ETFs to provide stability or income. While both of these iShares funds target the intermediate-term portion of the yield curve, they focus on different segments of the debt market. This analysis compares a Treasury-only approach with an investment-grade corporate credit strategy.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IGIB IEI Issuer iShares iShares Share price $52.57 (as of 2026-07-20) $116.76 (as of 2026-07-20) Expense ratio 0.04% 0.15% 1-yr return (as of 2026-07-20) 2.99% 1.58% Dividend yield 4.90% 3.70% Beta 0.33 0.14 AUM $18.5 billion $18.2 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The cost difference between these two funds is notable, as the corporate bond option charges an expense ratio of just 0.04% compared to 0.15% for the Treasury-focused alternative. IGIB also provides a more substantial yield, reflecting the credit risk premium.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IGIB IEI Max drawdown (5 yr) (20.60%) (13.90%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,045 $1,003

What's inside

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF aims to replicate an index of U.S. government Treasury securities with remaining maturities between three and seven years. This fixed-income fund holds 85 positions and was launched in 2007. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has paid $4.28 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$117 share price works out to a 3.70% yield.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is designed to mirror a benchmark of high-quality corporate debt securities with maturities ranging from five to ten years. This fixed-income fund contains 2,995 holdings, and it is highly diversified with no single position exceeding 0.23% of the portfolio. It was launched in 2007. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has paid $2.56 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$53 share price works out to a 4.90% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Intermediate-term bonds rarely generate headlines, but the choice between government and corporate debt has become more consequential in the current environment. Corporate bond credit spreads remain near historic lows, meaning investors are receiving relatively little extra compensation for accepting corporate credit risk over Treasuries right now. That context matters when choosing between these two funds.

IEI holds only U.S. Treasury bonds, all AA-rated and backed by the federal government. It tends to move independently of the stock market, which is precisely what investors want from a bond allocation when equity volatility rises.

IGIB holds nearly 3,000 investment-grade corporate bonds from issuers like Meta Platforms, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo. It yields more than IEI and costs significantly less, but its corporate exposure means it tends to move closer to stocks during periods of economic stress.

For investors prioritizing stability and true diversification away from equity risk, IEI earns its higher fee. For those focused on income from high-quality bonds at the lowest possible cost, IGIB is the stronger practical choice in most market environments.

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Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.