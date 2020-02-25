IPOs

Which IPOs are immune to the coronavirus?

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

The coronavirus outbreak may shut down most of the IPO market, with volatility spiking and the Renaissance IPO Index down 4.6% this week, but not all companies are caught in the headwinds. There are several bright spots, including recent biotech IPOs, defensive names, and virus-specific plays.

For the full article, sign up for a free trial of IPO Pro.

Start a Free Trial of IPO Pro
Enter your alt tag here
 Which IPOs are immune to the coronavirus?

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital


Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular