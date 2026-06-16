Which Growth ETF Is the Better Long-Term Buy: Vanguard's VONG or iShares' IWO?

Key Points

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF features a significantly lower expense ratio of 0.06% compared to the 0.24% charged by iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF.

While the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF focuses on small-capitalization growth companies, the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF provides exposure to large-cap giants.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has demonstrated higher historical growth and a lower maximum drawdown than its small-cap counterpart over the last five years.

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The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) offers low-cost exposure to large-cap growth giants, while the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:IWO) targets the more volatile small-cap growth segment.

Growth investing involves targeting companies with the potential to expand faster than the broader market. These two funds track very different segments of the growth landscape. VONG focuses on established large-cap leaders, whereas IWO seeks out smaller, emerging companies that may offer higher upside but carry distinct risks.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IWO VONG Issuer iShares Vanguard Expense ratio 0.24% 0.06% 1-yr return (as of June 12, 2026) 36.30% 19.00% Dividend yield 0.40% 0.40% Beta 1.18 1.16 AUM $14.8 billion $44.1 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

VONG is the more affordable option, with an expense ratio of 0.06% that is 0.18 percentage points lower than its peer. Both funds offer identical trailing-12-month dividend yields of 0.40%, representing a low priority for income-seeking investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IWO VONG Max drawdown (5 yr) (40.50%) (32.70%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) ~$1.3k ~$1.9k

What's inside

Primarily invested in large-cap growth stocks, the Vanguard fund has a portfolio that includes 394 holdings. Its sector allocation is heavily weighted toward Technology at 51%, followed by Communication Services at 13%, and Consumer Cyclical at 13%. Its largest positions include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 13.07%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 11.95%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 8.96%. The fund was launched in 2010 and paid $0.56 per share over the trailing 12 months.

In contrast, the iShares fund tracks the Russell 2000 Growth Index. Its sector blend includes Technology at 26%, Industrials at 23%, and Healthcare at 22%. Key holdings include Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) at 3.18%, Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ:CRDO) at 2.26%, and Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) at 1.43%. It was launched in 2000 and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $1.64 per share.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Growth investing can look simple on the surface, since the idea is to buy companies with strong earnings potential and hold them. The harder question is which companies, and at what point in their growth journey. Megacap technology companies like those in the Vanguard fund have delivered returns that smaller growth stocks simply could not match, driven by their advantages of scale, pricing power, and dominance in artificial intelligence. That environment has rewarded investors who stayed close to the top of the market and penalized those who looked further down for opportunity.

But IWO’s small-cap growth stocks do have their moment, typically when the economy is expanding, interest rates are falling, and investors are willing to take on more risk for the chance of higher returns. Unfortunately, those conditions have been elusive in recent years. You’ll see this in IWO's five-year returns, which have lagged well behind VONG's despite small caps' historical reputation for outperformance over long horizons.

So the current environment still favors the large-cap growth story that VONG tells. Its lower cost, megacap quality, and tech-driven tailwinds make it the stronger foundation for most growth investors today. IWO is the more interesting addition for those who believe small-cap growth is overdue for its turn.

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Sara Appino has positions in Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Bloom Energy, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Sterling Infrastructure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.