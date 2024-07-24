Which Fixed Income Product for You

Investing in bonds has gained popularity, facilitated by platforms like Webull and Public. Bonds come in three main types: U.S. Treasury bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds, each with distinct tax implications.

U.S. Treasury bonds are state and local tax-exempt, corporate bonds are fully taxable, and municipal bonds often enjoy federal and state/local tax exemptions. Credit quality is vital, with investment-grade bonds rated BBB- or higher by S&P and Baa3 or higher by Moody’s.

Comparing after-tax and taxable-equivalent yields helps investors decide the best options based on their tax brackets. Additionally, understanding the yield to maturity and coupon rates of bonds, such as those from can aid in making informed investment decisions

Finsum: Alternatively, ETFs and other products can make a wider exposure to bonds a little easier.

