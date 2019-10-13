Which Financial Markets Are Closed for Columbus Day

The stock market is open, but the bond market will be closed. That could make for an interesting trading dynamic Monday, as investors weigh in on the trade deal between the U.S. and China.

9:27 a.m. I woke up this morning and had a realization—Columbus Day is Monday, and I didn’t know if the stock market would be open.

The answer: It is, which means I’ll have something to write about tomorrow. But while the stock market is open, the bond market follows the government schedule and will be closed.

That could make for an interesting trading dynamic Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied Friday after the U.S. and China agreed to “phase one” of a trade deal, but the details at the time were slim. Now we know that the agreement was essentially for China to buy more U.S. farm products and the U.S. to hold off on new tariffs set to go into effect on Oct. 15, and that the sticky issues will be discussed in phases two and three.

The stock market will get a chance to weigh in on Monday, but it won’t be able to take its cues from the bond market.

The next time the stock market is closed for a holiday in the U.S., per the New York Stock Exchange’s holiday schedule, will be Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day.

