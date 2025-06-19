Which Cryptocurrency Is More Likely to Be a Millionaire Maker? Bitcoin vs. XRP

When people daydream about cryptocurrency investments, the fantasy usually ends with imagining how they will spend all of the millions of dollars they made. Yet very few assets have the horsepower to turn a modest investment into that kind of money.

And with the market marching toward fresh highs again, two of the sector's leaders, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), keep resurfacing in those millionaire-maker conversations. One is celebrated as digital gold; the other is quietly wiring real cash around the globe. Which of the pair is more likely to bring riches to investors?

Bitcoin shows the power of enforced scarcity

Let's start by examining first principles.

Bitcoin's protocol caps its supply at 21 million coins. So it can't experience debasement in the way that a fiat currency does. As many coins have been burned, lost, or otherwise rendered inaccessible, there will always be far fewer coins than that available for sale, which makes the supply proposition even sweeter.

Demand is the other half of the equation, and in Bitcoin's case, it looks very favorable as well.

In May alone, crypto funds pulled in roughly $7.1 billion of net inflows, most of which went into Bitcoin-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), thereby pushing their total assets under management to a record $167 billion. Other data indicate that a total of $11 billion has poured into digital-asset products during the past seven weeks. This is undeniable evidence that Bitcoin is in demand from asset managers.

Scarcity plus new buyers is a potent combination for price. A very large proportion of Bitcoin is now being held at a profit based on recent prices. Fewer nervous hands holding coins that are underwater translates into fewer sudden supply shocks.

Should ETFs see outflows or regulators reverse course, the float (coins available for public trading) would loosen and price momentum could stall quickly. Even then, the coin's halvings every four years or so will keep expansion of new supply shrinking, mathematically raising the odds that any dip is temporary rather than terminal.

Now it's time to rain on the parade. With an investment of $10,000 today, Bitcoin would need to reach a market cap of around $210 trillion for it make you into a millionaire. For reference, that's roughly twice the size of the gross domestic product of the entire global economy in 2024.

In other words, don't hold your breath for a small investment in this coin to make you into a millionaire.

XRP's utility is a mixed blessing in this context

Where Bitcoin leans on scarcity, XRP is built to move money as cheaply as an email, which is to say practically free. Ripple, the company that issues the XRP coin, is building it out to be the core of an entire ecosystem of financial products and services that are oriented toward the needs of the largest institutional investors out there.

A recent corporate guide from Ripple pitches global e-commerce, which is now past a total value of $6 trillion in annual sales, as low-hanging fruit to market XRP to deliver faster settlement. Running even a small portion of those payments would require institutions to buy quite a bit of XRP, sending the coin's price aloft.

Technical momentum is picking up too. In March, the XRP ledger's latest upgrade activated native automated market makers, letting anyone contribute liquidity and earn fees without clunky smart contract workarounds.

That feature could deepen on-chain liquidity and make XRP spreads more competitive with fiat rails, which would in turn make institutional investors more interested in parking their capital on the chain, as it could support the transaction sizes they need. In April, Ripple folded its new RLUSD stablecoin into Ripple Payments, which now claims nearly $10 billion in trading volume since its December launch. The stablecoin is hosted on XRP's network, so its value contributes to the total value of the chain and the coin.

Still, a few headwinds remain.

XRP's economics depend heavily on Ripple's business decisions and its work to develop its features. A strategic misstep or a fresh legal tangle with the Securities and Exchange Commission could sap adoption severely and depress the coin's price. Other chains are competing with it to court the same institutional money, and in some segments, they're winning.

Thus the coin's utility alone does not guarantee price appreciation.

Which coin carries better millionaire odds?

Neither XRP nor Bitcoin are going to make you a millionaire overnight. But both could be great wealth-building tools if you're willing to diligently dollar-cost average into a position and hold it for a handful of years.

With that said, if your goal is simply to stack a nest egg that could cross seven figures within a decade or two, Bitcoin's path is clearer. It needs only continued scarcity-driven demand to succeed, which is something that the ETFs, a growing number of corporate treasuries holding it, and perhaps even governments will provide.

In contrast, XRP requires both steady protocol evolution and a broad corporate shift toward on-ledger settlement of transactions in a few different categories to see its price reach meteoric heights. That can happen, but it involves more moving parts and a longer adoption curve, so it isn't as reliable a millionaire-maker.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

