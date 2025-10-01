Which Cryptocurrency Could Be a Millionaire-Maker? Ethereum vs. BNB

Key Points Ethereum has a large ecosystem of cryptocurrency projects, and financial institutions are interested in it.

BNB has a handful of benefits for traders who use Binance's exchange.

Both of these blockchains are already large and well established.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

If you had to pick between Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and BNB (CRYPTO: BNB) for the distinction of being the coin that's the most likely to build serious wealth over time, which would give you the better odds? Given that over the last five years BNB's return has been 3,280%, whereas Ethereum's stopped at "just" 1,050%, it's tempting to say that there's no contest here.

But the truth is more complicated, so let's take a closer look and figure out which one of these assets is more likely to get you closer to a portfolio that's worth millions.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Ethereum's positioning is better

The biggest development in the Ethereum ecosystem so far is its latest major upgrade, dubbed Pectra. This update improves and adds usability and scalability features like account abstraction to reduce gas fees and tighten transaction times. The main objective of Pectra is to make Ethereum cheaper to use, easier to build on, and sturdier for financial institutions to set up their next-generation financial plumbing on. And so far, that latter group is taking its capital to the chain in droves, which is a major bullish sign for Ethereum's future.

One of the main use cases that financial institutions are looking to Ethereum for is real-world asset (RWA) tokenization -- you can think of that as the process of encoding who owns an asset like a stock or bond onto a crypto token so that it can be more easily managed via a blockchain. Tokenized real-world assets on public chains sit at a value of around $31 billion today, with Ethereum being the primary venue, holding around $9 billion.

While estimates of the total size of the tokenization market vary, many call for it to reach a value of upwards of $10 trillion by 2030, implying that a gargantuan amount of growth is on the way. And at least so far, Ethereum looks like it'll be capturing a large slice of that pie, which supports the idea that it could make investors who buy it now significantly wealthier.

Human capital in the form of decentralized application (dApp) developers is another thing in this network's favor. Ethereum remains the largest developer community in crypto, which means that its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem is fully loaded with the single most important resource for increasing the network's value over time. In short, a bigger developer base usually means more experiments, more products, and more surface area for future demand.

So could these beneficial factors and opportunities lead Ethereum to go to the moon and make investors rich?

Probably not, as its market cap is $503.6 billion; it's too large to grow by the vast sums that'd it'd take to make a small initial investment balloon up to seven figures. But, millionaire dreams aside, it could indeed be a very profitable investment to buy and hold for years.

BNB's runway is shorter

BNB's core design is to be the gas and utility token for the Binance Chain and the broader Binance product universe, granting holders discounted crypto trading fees, access to staking products, and a couple of supply-reducing token burning features. Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, and it's the issuer and manager of BNB and its blockchain.

BNB's on-chain activity is indeed quite heavy as a result of its benefits for Binance traders, with millions of daily transactions and fairly low median fees as well. But the most important thing to recognize here is that BNB's biggest dependency is the ongoing health, growth, and policy footprint of a single corporate ecosystem.

That concentration caps the number of independent, durable demand drivers available to long-term holders compared to a multi-sided platform like Ethereum. The network simply isn't going to compete in a massive emerging market like RWA tokenization, as its focus is on delivering quick and cheap trade execution to a relatively small population of people, and not much else.

Could BNB still appreciate meaningfully? Yes, and it likely will.

The auto-burn mechanism of its blockchain automatically constrains its supply in favor of holders, its consistent throughput upgrades can court more users, and the chain's low fees and benefits to Binance traders could make it an enduring favorite. But BNB will always be more sensitive to platform-specific policy, competition between trading platforms, and brand cycles. Its reach will always be smaller, and so will its ceiling as an investment; it won't make anyone into a millionaire despite its very impressive price action in recent years.

Therefore, if your goal is to maximize the probability of compounding the value of your portfolio over a long holding period, Ethereum is the more resilient pick -- though it won't make you millions in a hurry.

Assuming that institutional tokenization keeps building and the tech upgrade roadmap continues to land on schedule and deliver meaningful improvements, it has multiple independent engines that can power returns without needing any single company like Binance to carry the story.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ethereum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $646,567!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,710!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,072% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.