Which Countries Could Follow the U.K. in Launching COVID Vaccines?

There was a shot heard around the world only a little over one week ago. The United Kingdom became the first country to grant emergency authorization to a COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ: BNTX) BNT162b2.

In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on Dec. 3, 2020, Healthcare and Cannabis Bureau Chief Corinne Cardina and Fool.com writer Keith Speights discuss which countries could soon follow the U.K.'s lead. (Note: Since this recording, Canada followed in the U.K.'s footsteps by authorizing BNT162b2).

Corinne Cardina: Where are some of the other countries that are close to greenlighting a vaccine? What other kinds of catalysts are on the horizon?

Keith Speights: Well, the good news there is the U.S. is at the top of the list. A week from today, the FDA Advisory Committee for vaccines, just as we were talking about Advisory Committees, a week from today, the FDA Advisory Committee meets to review Pfizer and BioNTech's Emergency Use Authorization Filing. That's great.

A week later, the committee gets back together and they meet to review Moderna's EUA Filings. The FDA has said that a decision could come within a few weeks. I am hoping that it's going to be within a few days after those advisory committee meetings. The US is very much far along in this process, so we should have some good news before the end of this month.

Canada is moving along. They started what's called rolling submissions of some of the regulatory filings and the EUA has done the same thing. I think, Corinne, that by the end of the year, we could have vaccines approved not only in the UK but in the US (when I say approved, authorized in the US), Canada, and Europe.

Corinne Cardina: Exciting. I am certainly hopeful about that.

