Which Company Will Dominate the Teen Vaccination Market This Fall?

Experts say vaccinating teens and children is a key part of the strategy to beat COVID-19. That's because, like adults, this group also plays a role in spreading the virus. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on May 28, 2021, healthcare and cannabis bureau editor and analyst Olivia Zitkus and Fool.com contributor Adria Cimino discuss which companies will be ready to vaccinate teens for COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming back-to-school period.

Olivia Zitkus: When are other vaccine producers planning to submit EUAs (Emergency Use Authorizations) for this age group or for younger kids?

Adria Cimino: Well, first, I'll start with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). It's a little bit farther behind. They started a teen study last month. We can expect that that's not going to be right away because they're just getting started on this. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) really is the closest. They reported positive data just recently, and they said they'll ask the FDA to expand the Emergency Use Authorization in early June to cover teens. I would say it's very possible that both Moderna and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) could be out there for the back-to-school vaccination. I'd say that Moderna really is the next one up for this.

